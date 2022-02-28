Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sai Pallavi's fans cheered so loud at Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu event, Sukumar couldn't even finish his speech. Watch
At a recent pre-release event for Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu, actor Sai Pallavi was one of the chief guests. Her fans loud cheering not only left her flustered but also interrupted director Sukumar's speech.
Sukumar and Sai Pallavi at the Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu pre-release event.
Published on Feb 28, 2022 03:22 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Sai Pallavi stole the limelight at the pre-release event of the upcoming Telugu film Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu on Sunday evening. She was left speechless as she took the stage to speak and fans cheered on for her non-stop. In a video clip that has been posted online, Sai Pallavi can be seen requesting fans to stop cheering for her as she struggles to speak, controlling her emotions. Later, fans also interrupt as director Sukumar is attempting to speak. (Also read: Sai Pallavi shares old pic, pens note for sister Pooja as she makes acting debut)

Sharing the video clip, one Twitter user wrote, “That’s Sai Pallavi’s stardom.” Sai Pallavi was one of the chief guests at the event along with Keerthy Suresh and Sukumar. She can be seen receiving the longest applause and cheering from the audience when she was asked to speak.

In the video, after Sukumar takes Sai Pallavi’s name on stage in his speech, he is unable speak for the next few seconds as the crowd begins to cheer and applaud loudly for Pallavi. Sukumar has to request fans to stop cheering for her. In his speech, Sukumar refers to Sai Pallavi as Lady Pawan Kalyan as fans keep cheering on for her.

Sai Pallavi was recently seen in Telugu film Shyam Singha Roy, in which she plays a Devadasi. She was paired with Nani in the movie. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Shyam Singh Roy is a story of reincarnation, and it features Nani in dual roles – a modern day filmmaker and a writer-activist Bengali character in the 1960s.

Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu, a romantic drama, is gearing up for release on Friday. The film features Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna in the leads while Khushbhu Sundar, Radikaa Sarath Kumar are part of the supporting cast.

The film has been directed by Kishore Tirumala, who had worked with both Keerthy Suresh and Sai Pallavi in the past. Therefore, they attended the event as special guests.

 

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

