Sai Pallavi shares throwback pic, pens note for sister Pooja Kannan as she makes acting debut with Chithirai Sevvaanam

Actor Sai Pallavi on Friday shared a throwback picture and also penned a note for her sister Pooja Kannan on the release of her debut film Chithirai Sevvaanam. Taking to Instagram, she went down memory lane and shared a few childhood anecdotes.

Sharing the poster of the film with her post, Sai Pallavi wrote, “Today is a very special day for me coz the world gets to witness something that only I’ve known all along. From pretending to be sick and tricking mom n dad into letting her bunk classes, to being a firecracker even on days when she was depressed, I’ve watched this lil brat grow into a fully grown actor (even off-screen). Today, she debuts as an actor in the film Chithirai Sevvaanam” (on Zee5)! And, I’d like for you all to watch it and give her your love (sic).”

Wishing the entire team on the release of the film, Sai Pallavi added, “This is for you Pooju. The love that the audience shower is as addictive as the joy you get when you play a character. I pray that you enjoy this journey and surround yourself with positivity and become a better person with every experience. I love you and I’ll forever protect you. Fly high my lil one. Your proud sister, Sai Pallavi." +

Directed by stunt choreographer turned filmmaker Silva, Chithirai Sevvaanam released on Friday directly on Zee 5 Tamil OTT platform. The film is an emotional drama that explores the relationship between a father and his daughter. It also stars Samuthirakani as the father while Pooja plays his daughter.

The film has been produced by AL Vijay of Think Big Studios. The movie, as per its synopsis, is centred on a character called Aishwarya, a teenager, who goes missing after her video gets leaked on social media. Her father Muthupandi takes the help of the local police to find her.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi will be next seen in the Telugu supernatural thriller Shyam Singha Roy. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan and backed by Venkat Boyanapalli, the film also stars Nani, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian. The film is slated to release theatrically on December 24.

