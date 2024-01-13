Saindhav X reviews: Fans hail Venkatesh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s performances in Sailesh Kolanu’s film

After the HIT franchise, director Sailesh Kolanu attempted to make a commercial potboiler with an emotional story. The film, starring Venkatesh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma and Andrea Jeremiah, received mixed reviews from critics and fans alike. But most people seem to agree that the lead cast has done a stellar job if their reviews on X are anything to go by. (Also Read: Saindhav review: Venkatesh's desi John Wick is decent, but it's Nawazuddin Siddiqui who steals the show) Venkatesh in a still from Saindhav

Fan reactions

Nawazuddin played a gangster called Vikas Malik in the film – someone who’s ruthless yet hilarious. Fans seemed taken by his performance, writing, “Audience are in love with Nawazuddin sir's performance. There is a sprinkle of humour everytime when he is into the scene. As Sailesh said he produced terror and humour at the same time.” Another fan wrote, “A movie with a routine plot point but set with good action sequences. Nawazuddin Siddiqui stands out from the rest of the cast. Climax is good. The movie is average with a one time watch.”

Fans also liked Venkatesh’s performance, with one of them writing, “#Saindhav, falls short, hindered by a lack of deep emotional setup, not so well executed action sequences and a less impactful background score except for the climax and climax portions. Yet, #VenkyMama’s emotional acting in the climax adds a heartfelt touch.” Another fan wrote, “#Venkatesh did his best in action and emotional scenes. #NawazuddinSiddiqui was terrific. Father daughter emotion was (heart emoji).”

Some fans who didn’t like the film at all got candid, one wrote, “Story chinnadi ainapudu danni prolong chesi teeyala anna @KolanuSailesh. Manchi action sequence plan chesi, emotional scenes matram full ga galiki vadilesav inka audience ela connect avtaru. #SaindhavReview #Saindhav #Venkatesh aa weapons from car scene too artificial. (There’s no need to prolong a small story into a film. The action sequences were good but the emotional scenes weren’t. The scene featuring weapons and a car was too artificial.)” Another fan joked, “Ticket ki 200, snacks ki 100, parking 20 Total - 320 Rupees tirigi icheyali (Give me back the ₹320 I paid for the ticket, snacks and parking for your film)”

About Saindhav

Saindhav is set in the fictional port city of Chandraprastha, where Saindhav aka Saiko (Venkatesh) leads an idyllic life with his young daughter. His life turns upside down when she’s diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and the injection alone costs ₹17 crore, the kind of money he doesn’t have. Desperate to save his daughter, he is drawn back to the dangerous world of crime he left behind. The film ends on a cliffhanger, with the director hinting that the character will be brought back for a sequel.

