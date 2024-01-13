close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Saindhav X reviews: Fans hail Venkatesh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s performances in Sailesh Kolanu’s film

Saindhav X reviews: Fans hail Venkatesh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s performances in Sailesh Kolanu’s film

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 13, 2024 08:54 PM IST

Saindhav X reviews: Sailesh Kolanu's Venkatesh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer was released on January 13, and here's what fans thought of it.

After the HIT franchise, director Sailesh Kolanu attempted to make a commercial potboiler with an emotional story. The film, starring Venkatesh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma and Andrea Jeremiah, received mixed reviews from critics and fans alike. But most people seem to agree that the lead cast has done a stellar job if their reviews on X are anything to go by. (Also Read: Saindhav review: Venkatesh's desi John Wick is decent, but it's Nawazuddin Siddiqui who steals the show)

Venkatesh in a still from Saindhav
Venkatesh in a still from Saindhav

Fan reactions

Nawazuddin played a gangster called Vikas Malik in the film – someone who’s ruthless yet hilarious. Fans seemed taken by his performance, writing, “Audience are in love with Nawazuddin sir's performance. There is a sprinkle of humour everytime when he is into the scene. As Sailesh said he produced terror and humour at the same time.” Another fan wrote, “A movie with a routine plot point but set with good action sequences. Nawazuddin Siddiqui stands out from the rest of the cast. Climax is good. The movie is average with a one time watch.”

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Fans also liked Venkatesh’s performance, with one of them writing, “#Saindhav, falls short, hindered by a lack of deep emotional setup, not so well executed action sequences and a less impactful background score except for the climax and climax portions. Yet, #VenkyMama’s emotional acting in the climax adds a heartfelt touch.” Another fan wrote, “#Venkatesh did his best in action and emotional scenes. #NawazuddinSiddiqui was terrific. Father daughter emotion was (heart emoji).”

Some fans who didn’t like the film at all got candid, one wrote, “Story chinnadi ainapudu danni prolong chesi teeyala anna @KolanuSailesh. Manchi action sequence plan chesi, emotional scenes matram full ga galiki vadilesav inka audience ela connect avtaru. #SaindhavReview #Saindhav #Venkatesh aa weapons from car scene too artificial. (There’s no need to prolong a small story into a film. The action sequences were good but the emotional scenes weren’t. The scene featuring weapons and a car was too artificial.)” Another fan joked, “Ticket ki 200, snacks ki 100, parking 20 Total - 320 Rupees tirigi icheyali (Give me back the 320 I paid for the ticket, snacks and parking for your film)”

About Saindhav

Saindhav is set in the fictional port city of Chandraprastha, where Saindhav aka Saiko (Venkatesh) leads an idyllic life with his young daughter. His life turns upside down when she’s diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and the injection alone costs 17 crore, the kind of money he doesn’t have. Desperate to save his daughter, he is drawn back to the dangerous world of crime he left behind. The film ends on a cliffhanger, with the director hinting that the character will be brought back for a sequel.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On