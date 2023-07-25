Allu Arjun's 'huge fan' Sakshi Dhoni says ‘growing up, I watched all his movies dubbed in Hindi’

Cricketer MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi Dhoni are all set to enter into film production with their banner, Dhoni Entertainment. Speaking at a promotional event, Sakshi revealed that she has watched all Allu Arjun films which were dubbed in Hindi for the non-Telugu audience. Also read: Allu Arjun gets mobbed by fans as he arrives for the launch of AAA Cinemas. Watch

Sakshi Dhoni is a big Allu Arjun fan.

MS Dhoni and Sakshi will produce the romantic film Let's Get Married aka LGM as their maiden production venture. At a promotional event in Hyderabad, Sakshi revealed that she is a huge Allu Arjun fan.

What Sakshi Dhoni said

A fan page of Allu Arjun shared a video which showed Sakshi taking up a question at a press meet. She was asked if she had watched a Telugu film. She replied, "You know I've seen all Allu Arjun movies. All of it. But, I don't think that there was Netflix or Hotstar. It was all on YouTube, on Goldmine Productions. They used to put all the Telugu movies in Hindi. So growing up, I watched all Allu Arjun movies, and I'm a huge huge fan."

Allu Arjun's upcoming films

Allu Arjun and filmmaker Trivikram are set to collaborate for their fourth feature film. The currently untitled project will be backed by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under production banners Geetha Arts and Harika & Hassine Creations, respectively.

Geetha Arts made the announcement on its official Twitter page: "The Dynamic duo is Back! Icon StAAr @alluarjun & Blockbuster director #Trivikram reunite for their 4th Film! More Details Soon! #AlluAravind #SRadhaKrishna @haarikahassine @GeethaArts (sic)."

Arjun and Trivikram first worked together on the 2012 film Julayi. They followed it up with S/O Satyamurthy in 2015 and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020). Their fourth movie will be "a visual spectacle", the makers said.

Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa: The Rule, the much-awaited sequel to his 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. Directed by Sukumar, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres in summer next year. He will also feature in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next big-budget film.

