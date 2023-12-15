Salaar is violent but will explore the deep emotions between lead characters: Prabhas

Director Prashanth Neel’s Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire will hit screens on December 22. Starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles, the film is set in the fictional city of Khansaar. It also tells the story of two childhood friends, played by Prabhas and Prithviraj. Prabhas throws light on the premise of the film and his character. (Also Read: Yash does not have cameo in Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Producer Vijay Kiragandur clarifies)

‘Salaar will show me in a new light’

Prabhas in a still from Salaar

“Salaar will explore the deep emotions between the lead characters,” says Prabhas, adding, “The audience has never seen me play such a character. I am excited for them to see me on-screen in a new light.” In fact, Prabhas even attended workshops to get into the skin of the character. “Me and Prashanth would talk about the body language that suits my character. He took my suggestions into consideration too. We would have a chat before any important scene. Our workshops were fun,” he says.

‘Loved spending time with Prashanth’

Talking about his experience of working with the director, Prabhas was all praise. He even calls him the ‘best director’ he has worked with in two decades of his career. “More than being on set, I wanted to spend time with Prashanth personally,” he says, adding, “I think we became close within a month and there has been no looking back after that. Playing my character was challenging and it was something I had never experienced before.”

About Salaar

Salaar has a duration of 2-hours-55-minutes and was recently given an A certificate by the censor board. The film has been positioned as a violent actioner, even if the brotherly bond between the lead characters seems to be at the heart of it all. The film that also stars Jagapathi Babu is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. Expectations are high on the film as its Prashanth’s next film after the Yash-starrer KGF.

