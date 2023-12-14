Yash does not have cameo in Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Producer Vijay Kiragandur clarifies

Prashanth Neel’s Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, starring Prabhas, Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, will hit screens on December 22. Ever since the film was announced, many have been curious to know if Yash’s character from KGF, Rocky Bhai, will feature in the film. While the film’s team has been cryptic about the same, producer Vijay Kiragandur opened up about it in a recent interview. (Also Read: Salaar song Sooreede: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran's first track is all about brotherhood) Prabhas and Yash in stills from Salaar and KGF

Yash will not be in Salaar

Vijay was asked by India Today if Rocky Bhai will feature in a crossover with Prabhas and Prithviraj’s characters Deva and Varadha. The producer replied, “I think Prashanth has clarified already that there is no link (between KGF and Salaar). There's no cameo in the movie (by Yash). So that is not true.”

Rumours intensified

While it’s true that Prashanth did clarify in interviews that there will be no crossover between KGF and Salaar, singer Theertha Subhash recently left fans confused. While giving an interview in Kerala post winning a show, she stated that she’s excited for ‘Yash uncle’s cameo' in Salaar. However, Theertha and her parents later released a statement on Instagram, writing, “I have seen KGF many times. My father mentioned to me that the team of Salaar was the same ones, who made KGF. So, I assumed that Yash uncle will also be in Salaar.”

Salaar isn’t Ugramm remake

Producer Vijay was recently also forced to clarify that Salaar was not a remake of Prashanth’s film Ugramm after rumours suggested otherwise. He had told Bollywood Hungama, “Prashanth made both Ugramm and KGF. He’s aware of how to make something different each time around. So, there’s no truth to the rumours of Salaar being a remake.”

About Salaar

Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, the film tells the story of a man called Varadharaj Mannar, played by Prithviraj, who is poised to overtake control of the city from his father. But when enemies plan a coup to overthrow him and his empire, he takes the help of a childhood friend, Deva, played by Prabhas, to gain back control of the city. The film’s trailer was recently released and met with good response.

