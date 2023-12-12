Salaar producer says release date based on astrology, film is not a remake of Ugramm

Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films spilled some key details about Prashanth Neel’s upcoming Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, the producer made some interesting revelations about the film. Prabhas in a still from Salaar

Salaar is not Ugramm

In 2014, Prashanth helmed a film titled Ugramm which starred Srimurali and Tilak Shekar in the lead roles. The film told the story of a man who tries to protect a girl from goons looking to kill her. Given that Salaar features two friends, much like Ugramm, many assumed the film was a remake. However, Vijay put those doubts at ease, stating, “Prashanth made both Ugramm and KGF. He’s aware of how to make something different each time around. So, there’s no truth to the rumours of Salaar being a remake.”

Astrology determined the film’s release

Salaar could’ve hit screens for Pongal in January next year, but Vijay believes the market will be cluttered with Telugu and Tamil releases then. He also opened up on how the date December 22 was selected, despite Dunki and Aquaman hitting screens on December 21. “We announced a date based on our beliefs,” he told the portal, adding, “We have been planning release dates according to astrology for a decade now and will continue to do so.”

About Salaar

Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, the film tells the story of a man called Varadharaj Mannar, played by Prithviraj, who is poised to overtake control of the city from his father. But when enemies plan a coup to overthrow him and his empire, he takes the help of a childhood friend, Deva/Salaar, played by Prabhas, to gain back control of the city. Jagapathi Babu plays Raja Mannar while Shruti plays Salaar’s love interest, Aadhya. The film’s trailer was recently released and met with good response.

