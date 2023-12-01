Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire trailer - Prabhas and Prithviraj join forces, pack a punch in Prashanth Neel's film. Watch

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire trailer - Prabhas and Prithviraj join forces, pack a punch in Prashanth Neel's film. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 01, 2023 07:29 PM IST

After Animal, the trailer of Prabhas' pan-India action entertainer Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is also a long one, with a runtime of 3 minutes 47 seconds.

After a long wait, the trailer of Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is finally out. Prashanth Neel's first directorial venture after last year's blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2, the pan-India action entertainer stars Prabhas in the lead role. (Also Read: Prashanth Neel reveals he wrote Salaar before KGF: ‘It could make a proper six-hour film’)

What's in the trailer

Prabhas plays the lead in Salaar Par 1: Ceasefire

About Salaar

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

This mega project is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, the makers of the successful KGF franchise, and features the same technical team from the KGF series.

The film promises to deliver a grandeur that has never been witnessed before on the big screen, with a staggering 14 massive sets constructed in and around Ramoji Film City.

Salaar’ will release in cinemas in 5 languages – Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi on December 22. It will clash with Rajkumar Hirani's Bollywood film Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
prabhas prashanth neel
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP