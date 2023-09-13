Salaar postponed: Hombale Films make official announcement about Prabhas's film

Prabhas fans will have to wait a little longer to watch him on the big screen again. His next release, Salaar has officially been delayed and the new release date is yet to be announced.

Official announcement

Prabhas plays the lead in Telugu movie Salaar.

Salaar Part 1- Ceasefire, which is an action entertainer, was supposed to release on September 28. But recently, there were rumors that Salaar will be postponed. But now those rumors have been proven true. Recently, the movie production company Hombale Films officially announced that Salaar has been postponed.

“We deeply appreciate your unwavering support for Salaar. With consideration, we must delay the original september 28 release due to unforeseen circumstances. Please understand this decision is made with care, as we're committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience. Our team is working tirelessly to meet the highest standards. The new release date will be revealed in due course. Stay with us as we make the final touches on #salaar and thank you for being a part of this incredible journey,” read a statemnent from Hombale Films.

New dates

Another rumor is doing the rounds that Salaar will be released on November 10 or 24 if the production of the film is completed as planned. Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Shreya Reddy, Ishwari Rao and others are playing key roles in the movie Salaar.

Earlier, the makers of the upcoming pan-India action thriller film unveiled the official teaser. The teaser gave glimpses of the thrilling action from the extensive universe created by director Prashanth Neel.

Well-studded with massive scale and ensemble cast, the makers have treated the viewers to some eye-catching glimpses in the teaser. They also held back all of the major content only for the main theatrical trailer.

In the less than 2-minute teaser, veteran actor Tinnu Anand can be seen in a fearless avatar surrounded by several armed men who point their guns at him and are ready to fire. It also introduces Prabhas, as if hinting that he is the king of the jungle.

The teaser also showed a glimpse of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, although Shruti Haasan was missing.

