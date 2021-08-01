Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Samantha Akkineni shares pics with besties on Friendship Day, explains what each means to her

Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram Stories to share pictures with her close friends on the occasion of Friendship Day. Names included filmmaker BV Nandini Reddy and designer Shilpa Reddy.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Samantha Akkineni called Shilpa Reddy (left) her 'reflection' while addressed BV Nandini Reddy as her 'guide'.

Samantha Akkineni on Sunday took to Instagram to share a few pictures with her besties and expressed her love and bond for them. Among the pictures were one with filmmaker BV Nandini Reddy who she described as her ‘guide’.

Samantha also shared a photo with her close friend cum stylist Preetham Jukalker and captioned it, "Home". The Super Deluxe actor also shared photos with her makeup artist Sadhana Singh and designer Shilpa Reddy to celebrate friendship on this special day, calling them 'light' and 'reflection' respectively.

Samantha Akkineni is currently shooting for upcoming Telugu period drama Shakuntalam, which is being directed by Gunasekhar.

Last year, speaking at the launch of the movie, Samantha said that this will be her dream project and dream role. She’s also teaming up with Gunasekhar for the first time.

Samantha Akkineni is simply using S as her name on social media.

Also read: Gauahar Khan reveals husband Zaid Darbar told her he will call off wedding: 'If you don’t wear...'

Samantha Akkineni recently shared a photo and wrote, "Work progress #Shaakuntalam. (sic)". She also shared a photo of a huge Lion statue, hinting at the grand scale of the film.

Samantha is also awaiting the release of Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

She has a horror film with director Ashwin Saravanan as well. Acknowledging the project, she tweeted: “It’s going to be much more than just a horror film.”

Earlier this week, Samantha dropped her Akkineni surname from her social media handles, paving way to several speculations. She has changed her display name on Instagram and Twitter to S.

