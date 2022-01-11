Samantha Ruth Prabhu aces kneeling squat jumps, bursts into laughter at her stylist’s ‘epic fail’ attempt

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a video of herself sweating it out in the gym. She performed kneeling squat jumps, as her trainer Junaid Shaikh cheered her on with words of encouragement. “Solid, Sam. This is the time we push it. Come on, let’s go,” he could be heard saying, as she was halfway through her set.

Samantha wore a black sports bra and matching tights as she worked out. Posting the video on Instagram, she asked her fans to power through the fitness challenge as well. “Kickstart your 2022 with this no equipment ‘level-up’ challenge and feel the BURN. When my trainer @junaid.shaikh88 challenges me... I challenge you... let’s do it #levelupchallenge,” she wrote.

Kiara Advani dropped a fire emoji on the post. Fans, too, showered love. While one called her a ‘strong girl’, another said, “Queen things.” One Instagram user was motivated by Samantha’s video and wrote, “Inspired! Am going to try this today. Hopefully, I can get to 5!”

Samantha also made her team members attempt the challenge. Her hairdresser Rohit Bhatkar got it right on the first attempt and she could be heard cheering him on, “Attaboy! Look at that.” Her make-up artist Avni Rambhia was not as successful. She managed one jump squat before she fell backwards, laughing.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her team attempt the kneeling jump squat challenge.

However, Samantha’s stylist Preetham Jukalker could not successfully complete even a single kneeling jump squat. She could be heard laughing in the background as he eventually gave up and began twerking.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s stylist Preetham Jukalker’s attempt was an ‘epic fail’.

Samantha recently did her first-ever special dance number alongside actor Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise. Her song, Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, got a lot of appreciation from fans. In an Instagram post, she thanked them for the love and said that while she played diverse roles in her filmography, it was ‘next-level hard work’ to look sexy.

“I played good, I played bad, I was funny, I was serious, I was a chat show host too. I work really hard to excel at everything that I take up but being sexy is next-level hard work. Phew, #ooantavaooooantava Thank you for the love,” she wrote.

Samantha will soon make her international debut with a film titled The Arrangements of Love, which will be directed by Philip John, whose credits include Downton Abbey. In an Instagram post, she said that she auditioned for this film for the first time in 12 years and ‘felt the very same nervousness’. She expressed her excitement to be a part of the project and added that she was ‘jumping with joy’ to be selected for the role.

