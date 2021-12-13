Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun groove to Pushpa's Oo Antava, fans say 'Sam is on fire'. Watch song promo

The makers of Pushpa recently unveiled the promo video of the song Oo Antava, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu's special dance number in the film. This is the first time in her career that Samantha will be seen performing in a special song.

In the promo of Oo Antava, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is seen grooving to the track with actor Allu Arjun. Samantha is seen wearing a blue blouse paired with a matching skirt.

Reacting to the video, fans posted comments on YouTube. A user wrote, "Sam is on fire in this song." Another person said, "This song is more special for me because Samantha is here." "She definitely has raised the bar so high," commented another person.

In November, the makers revealed that Samantha will match steps with Allu Arjun for the fourth track of the album. The statement added that the makers approached Samantha with the offer for a special song appearance and she accepted the offer.

Pushpa, which will be released in two parts, marks the third collaboration of director Sukumar and Allu Arjun after films such as Arya and Arya 2. The project has music by Devi Sri Prasad. The film will also mark Allu Arjun’s Bollywood debut as the project is being dubbed in Hindi as well. The first part of the film is gearing up for release on Friday worldwide.

The film will see Allu Arjun play the role of a truck driver who smuggles red sandalwood. It also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna and Jagapathi Babu among others.

Allu Arjun was last seen on screen in Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, which marked the third time collaboration of the actor and filmmaker Trivikram. The film, which grossed over ₹200 crore during its theatrical release, also features Pooja Hegde and Nivetha Pethuraj as the leading ladies while Tabu was seen in a pivotal role.

