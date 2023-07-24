Samantha Ruth Prabhu goes for morning walk in Bali, enjoys breakfast with friend as she travels during acting break

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, after a short trip within India, has now travelled to Indonesia. Days after announcing a break from acting, Samantha went to Bali with her friend Anusha Swamy. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Samantha posted pictures and videos from Bali. (Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu debuts short hair amid acting break) Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared posts on Instagram.

Samantha shares holiday pics

In the first photo, Samantha gave a glimpse of her morning as she stood outdoors and looked at the greenery around her. Samantha wore a white string top and matching shorts. She also wore a hat over her newly cropped hairdo. The words on it read, "dream on".

Samantha looked down as she held a railing. She was also seen clicking pictures of Bali. In a selfie, Samantha and Anusha smiled as they posed for the camera. She also made a hand gesture in the last picture. She also geo-tagged the location as Bali.

Samantha's Bali trip with friend

Samantha captioned the post, "Mornings like these (white heart emoji)." Reacting to the post, Anusha wrote, "Best ever." Samantha responded with red heart emojis. A fan said, "Beautiful girl roaming beautiful places." "The most beautiful, desirable, strongest woman in the world," read a comment. “Enjoy your vacation Samantha dear,” said an Instagram user.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Samantha posted pictures and videos of her view from her room. She shared that one of the videos was shot at 7.30 am. She tagged her friend and wrote, “Mornings like these.”

Samantha is in Bali.

The actor is spending her time with her friend.

Samantha gives glimpse of her vacation

Samantha also posted a photo of her breakfast which also included coffee. She also shared a clip of Anusha doing a cartwheel as they sat near a water body. Samantha wrote, "Showoff" and tagged her friend. A clip also showed Samantha taking a walk and then giving different poses as someone recorded her from afar.

Samantha's new hairdo

On Sunday, Samantha posted a clip on Instagram and surprised fans with her new short hairdo. Sharing the video, Samantha tagged her hairdresser. Samantha is currently focusing on her health, having taken a brief break from acting. She is dealing with Myositis, an auto-immune condition.

Samantha on a break

Recently, Samantha's hairstylist and close friend, Rohit Bhatkar shared an emotional Instagram post. A part of the note read, "As you now go on a healing journey I wish you more strength and power to you. And that you unfold certain dimensions of your existence which you never tapped on up until now. Upwards and onwards. Big hug and lots of love to you Sam! Remember that ‘you are that wildflower which grew even after the forest fire’. Know that we will all be waiting for you to come back even stronger than ever. Until next time friend."

