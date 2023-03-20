Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Samantha Ruth Prabhu does a plank, fans spot her ‘six pack abs’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu does a plank, fans spot her ‘six pack abs’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 20, 2023 09:37 AM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared a picture of her performing a plank. Fans spotted her abs in the picture.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently shooting for upcoming web series Citadel's Indian adaptation and is expected to be perform some serious action scenes on screen. The actor has now shared a picture from her workout and her fans were quick to spot her chiselled abs. She is seen doing a plank in the picture. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes blessings at Hyderabad's Peddamma Temple, begins Shaakuntalam promotions

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared a picture from her workout session.
Samantha shared the picture on Monday morning with just a heart emoticon in the caption. She is seen in a black vest and grey track pants, doing a plank. Actor Rakul Preet Singh called her a ‘strong girl’, and also shared a fire emoji in the comments section.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared a picture from her exercise routine.
A fan commented on the post, “You are an inspiration Samantha garu, you are the strongest, we all love you so much, you are a rockstar we'll always support you.” Another wrote, “no one does like you.” One more said, "That oblique and abs cutting (fire emoji).....@samantharuthprabhuoffl killing it." One more fan wrote, “Six packs” along with several kiss-eyes emojis. A person also called her “Strongest women in industry”.

The show also stars Varun Dhawan and is the Indian adaptation of the American version, starring Priyanka Chopra. Samantha recently got bruised on the sets of Citadel while shooting for action sequences. She shared a picture of her wounded hands with blood stains and captioned it, "Perks of action."

Last year, Samantha had revealed that she is suffering from an autoimmune condition called Myositis. However, she continues to post glimpses from her workout routine.

Samantha is currently gearing up for the release of Shaakuntalam. The film is scheduled to release on April 14 in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil. Shaakuntalam, based on Kalidasa's work, is the story of Shakuntala and her courtship with King Dushyant, and the curse of rishi Durvasa which made Dushyant forget his love for the 'apsara'-like Shakuntala.

Apart from this, she will be next seen in an upcoming romantic film Khusi opposite actor Vijay Deverakonda. Last year, she was seen in two films, Yashoda and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

