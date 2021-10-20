Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Samantha Ruth Prabhu flies off to Rishikesh, shows a glimpse of her pool in the hills, her visit to an ashram
telugu cinema

Samantha Ruth Prabhu flies off to Rishikesh, shows a glimpse of her pool in the hills, her visit to an ashram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently in Rishikesh where she visited an ashram and shared a glimpse of her resort amid the hills. 
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on a vacation in Rishikesh. 
Published on Oct 20, 2021 11:13 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has flown to Rishikesh for a trip, days after announcing separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya. The actor has now shared several pictures from her resort, including one of a pool with a view of the hills. 

Samantha shared a photo of the pool on her Instagram Stories. It boasts of an uninterrupted view of the hills. 

Samantha shared a glimpse of her hill resort. 

She also shared pictures from her visit to Shri Swami Puroshotam Nand Ji Maharaj Vashishth Ashram and a glimpse of the words of wisdom shared by the saint. It talked about 'seeking happiness'. It read, “The happiness we are seeking is inside us….”

RELATED STORIES
Samantha Ruth Prabhu visited an ashram. 

Samantha recently responded to "false rumours and stories" being spread in the media against her after she and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce. In a statement posted on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, Samantha said divorce is "an extremely painful process" anyway but the "relentless personal attacks" have made it more difficult.

“Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread,” she said.

"They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me," the 34-year-old actor wrote.

Also read: Fan reminded of Squid Game after watching Samantha Ruth Prabhu's intense tug of war with friends

Samantha and Chaitanya, who tied the knot in October 2017, had announced their separation in a joint statement. The duo said they have decided to "part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths".

Samantha was last seen in the web show, The Family Man 2. She currently has Telugu film Shaakuntalam and Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in the pipeline. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
samantha ruth prabhu samantha akkineni naga chaitanya
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Fan reminded of Squid Game after watching Samantha's tug of war with friends

6

Doctor Strange 2, Thor 4, Black Panther 2 delayed again, see new release dates

Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy to release worldwide on Dec 24, new poster unveiled

Samantha works out with 30-kg dumbell, jokes ‘it's half my size’
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
Uttarakhand Rains
Gold Price
Abhidhamma Day
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP