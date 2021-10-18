Samantha Ruth Prabhu works out with 30 kg dumbell, jokes ‘look at it, half my size’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is focusing on her fitness and has shared a video from the gym. The actor also joked about how her trainer has the power to make her work out even when not physically present at the gym.

Sharing a video on her Instagram Stories, Samantha wrote, “How do you have this power over me… scared of you even when you are not physically present@snehadesu. wouldn't pick up a 30-kilo dumbell for anyone else. Look at it - half my size.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a video on Instagram Stories.

Samantha announced separation from husband Naga Chaitanya earlier this month. She continues to keep up with her daily routine.

She recently addressed speculation surrounding the separation in a statement on social media. She wrote, "Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions."

Samantha further said, "A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me."

Samantha and Naga had confirmed their split by issuing statements on their respective Instagram handles. In it, they asked for privacy and support during the difficult times. The two maintained that they will always 'hold a special bond' between them.

Samantha, who was last seen in the popular OTT series The Family Man 2, will reportedly be seen next in Gunasekhar's mythical film Shaakuntalam.

