Fan reminded of Squid Game after watching Samantha Ruth Prabhu's intense tug of war with friends

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Tuesday gave fans a glimpse of her intense tug of war with friends. Taking to Instagram, Samantha re-posted a video, originally shared by her friend and fashion designer Shilpa Reddy.

In the video, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Shilpa Reddy team up against a man and a boy, seemingly Shilpa's husband and son. The four of them tug at the rope inside a gym. Soon after the video starts, Samantha falls on the floor while still holding on to the rope and laughing. Samantha wore a full sleeve T-shirt will black shorts and tied her hair up in a bun.

The caption read: “Posted @withregram • @shilpareddy.official Beautiful, Crazy, fun, unwinding week that passed in a jiffy with my besties .. #myclan #mytribe (followed by face with tears of joy emojis)."

It also read, "Note to self - never participate in group activities with insanely fit, crazy competitive family ..You will be hurt. You will feel pain. (expressionless face emoji) @shilpareddy.official @reddyharshaa #canstilllaugh #willsurvive." Reacting to the post, actor Samyuktha Hegde wrote, "And it will also be extremely fun and addictive."

Samantha's fans also commented on the video. A fan wrote, “Squid game yaad agya (got reminded of Squid Game). Another commented, ”More spirit to you akka…" One more wrote, “Happy to see you have fun sam... Stay the same .. ”

Earlier in the day, Samantha featured in Shilpa's Instagram Stories, seated together in a flight. In another story, she revealed that the duo is headed to Dehradun.

Samantha took the trip nearly two weeks after she and Naga Chaitanya confirmed their split. They had issued statements on their respective Instagram handles.

Her statement read, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us."

It also added, "We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support." The actor-couple had tied the knot on October 7, 2017.

Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu cheers for Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad after she called Naga a ‘brat’

Meanwhile, Samantha will reportedly be next seen in Gunasekhar's mythical film Shaakuntalam, according to news agency ANI. She was last seen in the web series The Family Man 2.

ott:10