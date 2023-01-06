Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives boss lady vibes as she makes rare appearance at Mumbai airport. Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made a rare public appearance on Friday after being diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis last year. The actor was spotted upon her arrival at the Mumbai airport. She was in a white sleeveless shirt and pants paired with sunglasses and was seen holding a beaded chain around her fingers as she walked out with a no-nonsense attitude. She did give a blink and miss smile to the paparazzi as they walked alongside her with their cameras. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's team rubbishes reports of her being replaced in Citadel, reveals when she will start shooting

Samantha is currently gearing up for the release of her Telugu film Shaakuntalam next month. On Thursday, she had shared a picture from its dubbing session. She shared a motivational quote in the caption that read: “Art is my cure to all this madness, sadness and loss of belonging in the world & through it I'll walk myself home. -Nikki Rowe #shaakuntalam."

The mythological drama was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on November 4, 2022, but the release was delayed so that the audience was able to experience the love story in the 3D format. It will now release in theatres on February 17 in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Based on Kalidasa's acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam, the film is written and directed by award-winning director Gunasekhar. Billed as a whimsical tale, Shaakuntalam revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan of Sufiyum Sujatayum fame, respectively. It also stars Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta.

After a troubled last few months, Samatha had welcomed the new year on a positive note. Sharing a happy selfie on Instagram, she had written, "Function forward...Control what we can!! Guess it's time for newer and easier resolutions.. ones that are kinder and gentler on ourselves. God bless. Happy 2023!!"

She had shared about her diagnosis in October last year with a picture of her with a drip in her hand. She had written, “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don't always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days.... physically and emotionally.... and even when it feels like I can't handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.