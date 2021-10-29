Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives tour of her Dubai hotel with luxurious bathroom, stunning views. See pics

Telugu actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on a travel spree. After Rishikesh, the actor jetted off to Dubai. On Friday, Samantha shared a glimpse of her Dubai hotel on social media.

Samantha shared a video with fast motion effect on Instagram. In the video, she showed off the place where she is currently staying in Dubai and tagged @addressdubaimall. Samantha is staying in an urban waterfront hotel, The Address Dubai Mall, which has panoramic views of the Marina skyline and is directly connected to the Dubai Marina Mall.

Samantha's bed at the hotel.

Samantha Akkineni shares a glimpse of her Dubai stay (Instagram)

The view from Samantha's room.

Samantha in her hotel.

Earlier, Samantha shared a story from her visit to Burj Khalifa, a Dubai landmark. She embarked on this trip with her stylists Preetham Jukalker and Sadhna Singh.

Earlier this week, in an Instagram post, Samantha urged parents to invest in their daughter’s education rather than save up for her wedding day. The post read: “Make your daughter so capable that you don’t have to worry who will marry her. Instead of saving money for her wedding day, spend it on her education, and most importantly, instead of preparing her for marriage, prepare her for herself. Teach her self-love, confidence, and that she can throat punch someone if she needs to."

On October 2, Samantha announced separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya. The couple made their relationship official in 2016 and tied the knot on October 7, 2017 in Goa.

Chaitanya and Samantha released a joint statement announcing their divorce on social media that read: “To all our well wishers, After much deliberation and thought, Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

