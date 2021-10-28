Samantha Ruth Prabhu deletes her pictures Naga Chaitanya from Instagram with a few exceptions

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has deleted nearly all her pictures on Instagram with Naga Chaitanya, weeks after the couple's separation. Samantha has deleted photos from their wedding and also several others from their holidays together.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu deleted pictures from their Spain vacation, Amsterdam trip, most pictures from Rana Daggubati's wedding, Christmas celebrations, among others. The pictures of Chaitanya that remain on her feed are ones with her pet Hash, group pictures with friends and some old pictures from their trips together.

Here are a few posts with Naga Chaitanya that are still on her Instagram feed:

Samantha had shared this post on November 2017.

Samantha had shared this post on September 2018.

Samantha had shared this post on August 2020.

Samantha had shared this post on December 2020.

Earlier this month, both Samantha and Chaitanya issued a statement announcing their separation. It read, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us."

"We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," the statement concluded.

Rumours about their split started earlier this year after Samantha updated her social media accounts by replacing her full name, Samantha Akkineni, with only 'S'.

Following her separation earlier this month, Samantha has taken two trips--Char Dham Yatra and Dubai. She first visited Rishikesh. Samantha shared several pictures on Instagram from her trip. After her visit came to an end, she shared a photo on Instagram and wrote, "End of an amazing trip #CharDhamYatra #yamanotri #gangotri #kedarnath #badrinath I have always been fascinated by the Himalayas… ever since I read the Mahabharata it has been a dream to visit this paradise on Earth, a place of great mystery .. the abode of Gods."

Chaitanya made his first public appearance a week after they announced their separation. He had attended an event for the Telugu movie Most Eligible Bachelor. The film features Pooja Hegde and his brother Akhil Akkineni.

The couple got engaged in a ceremony in Hyderabad in January 2017. Samantha and Chaitanya tied the knot in Goa as per Hindu rituals on October 6, 2017, and then by Christian customs on October 7, 2017.

