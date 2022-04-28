Samantha Ruth Prabhu is surprised by Vijay Deverakonda's midnight prank on her birthday on set in Kashmir. Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is celebrating her 35th birthday on Thursday. It was a working birthday for the actor, who has been filming her next project in Kashmir. Vijay Deverakonda, her co-star in the film, arranged a sweet surprise for her as they continued shooting on her birthday. He shared a video of the surprise on his YouTube channel, which showed him and the rest of the crew pulling an elaborate prank on the birthday girl. Also Read: How Samantha Ruth Prabhu continues to break the mould of what ‘traditional Indian heroines’ should do

The video revealed that Vijay and the rest of the team had created a scene, complete with narration, in which Samantha had to deliver an emotional dialogue to Vijay. When it was Vijay's turn to respond, he called her by her real name Samantha, making her laugh. She realised the surprise only when he wished her happy birthday, which was followed by a loud cheer and similar wishes from others on the set. The video also showed Samantha cutting a cake with Vijay and other crew members on the set.

Sharing the video on his Twitter account, Vijay wrote, "Happy Birthday @Samanthaprabhu2 (red heart emoji) Wishing you full happiness (blushing emoji) Let’s make a love story now :) Love and hugs, Vijay. The duo, who previously worked together in the 2018 film Mahanati -- Nag Ashwin's biopic of actor Savitri, have reunited for the Telugu family entertainer, which will be directed by Shiva Nirvana. This will be Samantha’s second project with the director, who had previously worked with her in Majili, which also starred her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha's Tamil romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, released on her birthday. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

A birthday poster from her upcoming film Shaakuntalam, with a look of her character, was also released on Thursday. In addition, Samantha will be making her international film debut with Arrangements of Love, which will be directed by Downton Abbey creator Philip John. Also read: Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal movie review: Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film is a rom-com with rough edges

Vijay Deverakonda currently awaits the release of the upcoming Hindi-Telugu bilingual film, Liger. In the film, which also stars Ananya Panday, Vijay plays a mixed martial arts fighter. Karan Johar has come on board to release the film in Hindi, which will mark Vijay's debut in Bollywood.

