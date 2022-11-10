Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'nervous' ahead of Yashoda release: How many people are willing to go watch women-centric films?

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram and expressed her feelings ahead of her upcoming film Yashoda's theatrical release. She will be seen in the Telugu film, where she will essay the character of a surrogate mother. In a recent interview, the actor said that labelling movies as women-centric could be problematic, and wondered how many people go to theatres to watch such films. The film is slated to be released on November 11. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Telugu film Yashoda earns ₹55 crore already, does highest pre-release business of actor's career)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, she shared a picture of herself, where she kept her fingers crossed, and wrote, “Extremely nervous and especially excited! One day to go. Mee andhariki Yashoda nachchalani gattiga korukuntunna. Good vibes to my directors, producer, cast and entire crew as they wait like me for your verdict tomorrow. All fingers and toes crossed...” She used ‘Yashoda from tomorrow’ as the hashtag on the post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many of Samantha's fans posted motivating messages for her in the comments section. One of her fans wrote, “You've inspired many of us in so many little things you did and do all through... all those good vibes, good energy, love and light around over to you dear favorite respected wonder.” Another fan commented, “Yashoda will be a blockbuster (fire emoji) take rest and get well soon Sam (Samantha)." Other fan wrote, “More power to you.”

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, she talked about women-centric films in the industry and said, “I don’t think there is a dearth of stories. Many stories are written for women or roles that are written for women on equal footing.” She added, "But the question that we really need to ask is how many people are willing to go and watch these movies? Why are these movies even categorized as ‘women-centric’? As a society, it often takes a lot of introspection to evolve. And I think we are at crossroads right now and it’s going to be a collective effort on everyone’s parts to make that change."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.