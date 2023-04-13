Samantha Ruth Prabhu on KVRK using bigamy as humour, ‘When I’m tired, I like to do comedy films’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is gearing up for the release of Telugu mythological drama Shaakuntalam on Friday, recently talked about her Tamil film Kaathuvakula Rendu Kadhal which endorsed bigamy as humour. The film released last year. In a new interview, she explained the reason behind accepting the film which was criticised for turning bigamy into humour. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on doing action in Citadel despite myositis

Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starred in Kaathuvakula Rendu Kadhal.

Directed by Vignesh Shivn, Kaathuvakula Rendu Kadhal starred Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. In the film, both Nayanthara and Samantha are in love with Vijay Sethupathi at the same time, despite being aware of it. The film was a box-office success while some criticised it.

In an interview with Film Companion, Samantha was asked about accepting the project which openly endorsed bigamy. “I don’t take myself too seriously. I love doing comedy. When I’m really tired, I like to watch a film that makes me laugh, and I like to do such films as well. I had so much fun doing Kaathuvakula. It came to me when I was doing other things like action and serious drama with emotions. It was nice to do something breezy that didn’t require so much of an effort. I’ve always wanted to work with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, and I got to do that in one film. They’re great actors,” she said.

As part of the same interview, Samantha spoke about her decision to accept a song like Oo Antava when she also speaks up on issues like #MeToo and women’s rights. She said that she can only be honest and transparent. She added that she gets pulled up a lot by people because they can’t handle such brutal honesty from her. She also said she can’t be the flagbearer of everything that’s righteous.

In Shaakuntalam, Samantha plays the central character Shakuntala, the daughter of Menaka and Viswamithra. The film, produced and directed by Gunasekhar, will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on April 14. This project marks Samantha’s maiden collaboration with the director.

Meanwhile, Samantha will be next seen in the upcoming Telugu romantic drama Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. She also has the Indian adaptation of Citadel with Varun Dhawan.

