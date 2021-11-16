Samantha Ruth Prabhu poses in a pantsuit, shares life lesson her mother gave her: ‘The strongest people are not those…’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Tuesday shared a post on 'strongest people'. Taking to Instagram Stories, she wrote, “The strongest people are not those who show strength in front of us but those who win battles we know nothing about. #mymommasaid.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also dropped photos giving her fans a glimpse of her Monday night. In the pictures, she wore a white pantsuit, with her hair tied back into a bun. Sharing the first post she wrote, "About last night (white heart emoji)." She shared the second post along with a white heart emoji.

Samantha shared a post on Instagram.

Samantha often shares quotes as well as messages on Instagram. Recently, she posted a quote by Jamie Varon, a Los Angeles-based author. The quote read, “How about you don’t have to build an empire? Or dominate an industry? Or be the number one at anything? What if you simply built a lovely life that makes you feel happy, that brings you joy, that is generative and supportive? What if you healed the parts of you that need more and more and more? What if you redefined what success looks and feels like to you? What if you decided enough is enough?”

“What if you felt satisfied in the right here, the right now? What if you realized your life is likely a lot closer to your ideal than you ever thought? What if changing the filter in which you view your life makes everything that much more vibrant? How much open empty space would be left for your joy if you stopped thinking you needed to earn it? How much time could you spend in the actual living of your life if you let go of striving for more? How much more beautiful would this moment, right here, become for you?” it added.

Meanwhile, Samantha will feature in the upcoming film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, along with Vijay Sethupathi. Apart from this, she will also have a dance number in Allu Arjun's movie, Pushpa: The Rise.