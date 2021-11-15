Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares first look pic from Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, bags dance number in Pushpa

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to share screen space with Vijay Sethupathi in the upcoming film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. She has also been roped in for a special dance number in Allu Arjun’s upcoming film, Pushpa: The Rise.

On Monday, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal's director Vignesh Sivan shared the first look of Samantha from the film. Samantha will be playing the character of Khatija. In the poster, she is seen wearing a black top and a choker. Posting the image, the director wrote, “Happy to present Khatija." The film features Nayanthara, Samantha and Vijay in the lead roles

Apart from Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Samantha will also be seen in a dance number in Allu Arjun's film, Pushpa: The Rise. As per a statement released by the makers, Samantha will match steps with Allu Arjun for the first track of the album which will be released soon. The statement added that the makers approached Samantha with the offer for a special song appearance and she accepted the offer.

Ever since her separation from ex-husband actor Naga Chaitanya, Samantha has been on a signing spree. She has recently signed two projects and one among them is a Telugu-Tamil bilingual.

Samantha and Chaitanya announced their separation on October 2. In their statements, they said, “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought (we) have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”

Pushpa marks the third collaboration of Sukumar and Allu Arjun after films Arya and Arya 2. The project has music by Devi Sri Prasad. The project is being dubbed in Hindi as well.

Arjun was last seen on screen in Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, which marked the third-time collaboration of the actor and filmmaker Trivikram.

