Samantha Ruth Prabhu can't keep calm as Raj Nidimoru tells her Maa Inti Bangaaram grossed 100 crore. Watch her reaction

Nandini Reddy’s Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Maa Inti Bangaaram was released in theatres on June 19. In less than a month since its release, the film has grossed ₹100 crore worldwide, making history for women-led cinema in South India. Samantha couldn’t stay calm when Raj Nidimoru told her the film had reached the milestone. (Also Read: Nandini Reddy has a solution for better female representation in Telugu films: ‘Choose which films you make successful’)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Maa Inti Bangaaram grossing ₹ 100 crore

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had an adorable reaction to Maa Inti Bangaaram grossing ₹100 crore.

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Samantha announced the film's milestone by sharing a poster and a sweet video. Raj asks her if she wants to see something cool in the video, and she says yes. He hands her an iPad, and once she unlocks it, her jaw drops when she sees the film’s worldwide haul. A thrilled Samantha tells him, “We did 100 crores,” with a broad smile by the end.

“Before the release of Maa Inti Bangaram, I remember obsessing over one thing: were people even talking about the film? Were the assets we were putting out reaching people? Did they know this film existed?” she wrote in her caption, revealing the trepidation before the film’s release.

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{{^usCountry}} “A friend of mine called an exhibitor in a B centre. He didn’t know I was listening. My friend asked, “What do you think about Maa Inti Bangaram? How much do you think it’ll open at?” The exhibitor didn’t hesitate. “Why would anyone watch a heroine film? If she’s in a big hero’s film, fine. People know her for the glamour. But a film led by a heroine? Who will come? Nobody.” That was the perception before Maa Inti Bangaram released,” she further wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A friend of mine called an exhibitor in a B centre. He didn’t know I was listening. My friend asked, “What do you think about Maa Inti Bangaram? How much do you think it’ll open at?” The exhibitor didn’t hesitate. “Why would anyone watch a heroine film? If she’s in a big hero’s film, fine. People know her for the glamour. But a film led by a heroine? Who will come? Nobody.” That was the perception before Maa Inti Bangaram released,” she further wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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“I think real change only happens when someone is willing to take a risk. Most of the time, those risks don’t pay off. Every once in a while, they do. For us, this one did. And I hope this is the beginning of something bigger,” she wrote, adding, “I hope that the next time someone calls an exhibitor in a B or C centre and asks about a female-led film, the answer isn’t an instant no. Maybe it’s, “Let’s see.” Because the truth is, we will never really know.”

(Also Read: How pregnant Samantha Ruth Prabhu shot Maa Inti Bangaaram song, chase sequence: ‘No top sun, proper breaks’ | Interview)

About Maa Inti Bangaaram

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Maa Inti Bangaaram is directed by Nandini Reddy, created by Raj Nidimoru and produced by him, Samantha and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures. “Finally, I got to make a Telugu film, and I’m truly overwhelmed by the love and support it has received. I’m so grateful that audiences have embraced it as their own,” said Raj in a press release.

(Also Read: Nandini Reddy says her friend Samantha Ruth Prabhu has evolved into a whole new person: ‘Calmer, sorted’ | Interview)

The film has made history for women-led cinema in the South, with a recovery of more than 300% on its budget. It is also the first solo women-led Telugu film to make this milestone. Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami, Sreemukhi and Anand also star in it.