Samantha Ruth Prabhu replies to Twitter user who said ‘she will die alone'

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared a picture of herself with her pet dog, Saasha on social media. Clicked during her workout session, the picture features her in a candid moment with her dog. While the picture has received praises from fans, a Twitter user trolled her and said that ‘She will end up dying alone with cats and dogs'. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows post-workout bruises, tells trainer ‘didn't miss you')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Responding to the comment, Samantha called herself ‘lucky’ in her reply. “I would consider myself lucky,” she wrote. Meanwhile, the user has now deleted the comment after facing backlash from the actor’s fans. A screenshot of the comment is currently being circulated among fans on Twitter.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu replied to a Twitter user.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Samantha is often seen tackling negative comments on social media. Talking about it, she previously told ETimes that she is aware of these "phases of love and hate" and it doesn't surprise her. She said, “But I wouldn’t say that it is not hard. I would not take bullying on social media lightly. It is definitely not easy. It could have a lot of repercussions on one’s mental health. So, I am not going to make it seem like it is a small issue. I can handle it, as I have experienced it over the years.”

Samantha recently wrapped up filming for her upcoming Kushi, with Vijay Deverakonda in Kashmir. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, it will release on December 23. She is also working in Gunasekhar's mythological drama, Shaakuntalam. Apart from this, she is also a part of the new age thriller, Yashoda.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor will also make her Hollywood film debut with director Philip John’s Arrangements of Love.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.