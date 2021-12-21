Samantha Ruth Prabhu replies to Twitter user who trolled her about divorce, said she ‘robbed’ 50 crore

Samantha Ruth Prabhu clapped back at a Twitter user who made nasty comments about her divorce from Naga Chaitanya and suggested that she ‘robbed’ crores in alimony. She simply wrote, “God bless your soul.”

The tweet Samantha was replying to read, “@Samanthaprabhu2 is a divorced ruined second-hand item who has 50 crores tax-free money robbed from a gentleman!”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Twitter.

In October, Samantha and Chaitanya announced their separation in a joint statement, in which they said that they ‘decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue (their) own paths’. Days later, she lashed out at troll attacks on her character and dismissed false rumours of her affairs and abortions.

Samantha thanked her fans for their concern as well as for defending her against personal attacks. “A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me,” she added.

During an interaction with Film Companion, Samantha opened up about getting nasty comments about her split from Chaitanya. She said that she is grateful for the love she gets and understands that people will be disappointed if her opinions and actions don’t align with their views.

“Yes, they are going to troll and abuse you but then, disagreements happen even between friends and family, right?” she asked. She added that she does not expect ‘unconditional acceptance’ but said that the disappointment should have been expressed in a better manner.

Samantha was recently seen in a special song, Oo Antava, in Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise. The film released on December 17 and earned ₹16.09 crore in four days.

