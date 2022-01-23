Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Oo Antava gets love from Swara Bhasker: ‘Loving item number critiquing objectification of women’

Swara Bhasker showered love on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s special song in Pushpa: The Rise, Oo Antava, and said that she is ‘tripping’ on it. Swara not only praised its message - ‘critiquing the objectification of women’ - but also Samantha’s dance moves.

“I know I’m late to this party! But trippin’ on #OohAntava from the film #Pushpa... Whatta song, such a trippy composition! Loving an item number critiquing the objectification of women!!! And @Samanthaprabhu2 is (fire emojis) (sparkle emojis),” she wrote on Twitter.

Oo Antava is Samantha’s first-ever special dance number. The song received compliments from many, including Kriti Sanon, who wrote on Instagram Stories, “Love this song @samantharuthprabhuoffl, you are on fire girl.”

Samantha thanked everyone for the love in an Instagram post and said that while she experimented with different roles in her career, it was ‘next-level hard work’ to look sexy. “I played good, I played bad, I was funny, I was serious, I was a chat show host too. I work really hard to excel at everything that I take up but being sexy is next-level hard work. Phew, #ooantavaooooantava Thank you for the love,” she wrote.

Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, was the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021. The Hindi-dubbed version performed surprisingly well at the box office despite stiff competition from Spider-Man: No Way Home and 83. A sequel titled Pushpa: The Rule is in the works.

Recently, Samantha praised Allu Arjun’s performance in Pushpa: The Rise and dedicated an ‘appreciation post’ to him. “This is an @alluarjunonline appreciation post!!! A performance that just keeps you hooked... every second was (fire emojis). I am always, always inspired when an actor is just so good that it is impossible to look away... @alluarjunonline was that for me in #Pushpa... from the accent to the one side drooping shoulder and that god damn SWAG… Phew... absolutely stunning... truly, truly inspired,” she wrote.

