Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Telugu film Yashoda earns 55 crore already, does highest pre-release business of actor's career

telugu cinema
Published on Nov 10, 2022 08:42 AM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Telugu film Yashoda is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 11. The women-centric film has done pre-release business over ₹55 crore.

Yashoda: Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays a surrogate mother in the Telugu film.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s forthcoming Telugu thriller Yashoda has earned around 55 crore even before its release, as per trade sources. This is said to be the highest pre-release business for a Samantha film that is women-centric. The film, directed by Hari and Harish, releases in cinemas this week. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda co-star Unni Mukandan on her ill health

In Yashoda, Samantha plays a surrogate mother, who would not stop at anything to protect her child. Industry tracker Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to share that Yashoda has done pre-release business over 55 crore. As per his tweet, the digital rights of the film have been sold for 24 crore. Satellite rights have been sold for 13 crore, while Hindi dubbing rights and overseas distribution rights have been sold for 3.5 crore and 2.5 crore, respectively. He also added that the theatrical distribution rights of the film within India have been sold for 12 crore.

Meanwhile, Samantha recently opened up about her health condition in a promotional interview for Yashoda. Recalling the journey, she went through battling her condition, an emotional Samantha also clarified that she’s not at a life-threatening stage, and wished the media could have avoided exaggerated reporting on her health condition.

A clip from her promotional interview was shared on social media. She can be seen turning emotional talking about how she dealt with her health scare. The actor said, “As I said in my post (Instagram), some days are good, some are bad. Some days, I’ve felt even taking one more step would be difficult. But when I look back, I wonder I’ve gone through so much and have come this far. I’m here to fight.”

In the same clip, Samantha clarified she’s not at a stage where her condition is life-threatening. “I want to clear one thing. I saw a lot of articles describing my condition as life-threatening. The stage I’m in, it’s not life-threatening. At the moment, I’m not dead yet. I don’t think those headlines were very necessary,” she said.

ott:10
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
samantha ruth prabhu
