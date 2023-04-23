Samantha Ruth Prabhu seemingly mocks producer Chittibabu and his ear hair for saying her career is over

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a witty reply to film producer Chittibabu, who got a little too rude with his comment on the actor. On Saturday, Samantha took to Instagram Stories to share a post that seemed to be hinting at Chittibabu and his ear hair. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts massive diamond necklace, shares pics of her red carpet look from Citadel premiere) Samantha Ruth Prabhu has hit back at Chittibabu with a witty reply.

In a recent interview, Chittibabu said that Samantha's career as a "heroine is finished, and she cannot get back to stardom. She should continue her journey doing the offers she gets." The producer also accused Samantha of trying to "gain sympathy." He said as per On Manorama, “Every time sentiment will not work. If the role and film are good, people will watch. All these are cheap and insane acts. I wonder how Samantha, who lost her her heroine status, is suited for the role of Shakuntala. I do not have any interest in Shaakuntalam.”

Samantha's story.

Samantha hit back by sharing a screenshot of a Google query that she typed out in her phone. “How do people have hair growing from…” it partially read. The answer she got was about how increased testosterone leads to hair growth in ears. She simply added the hashtag #iykwim, which is ‘if you know what I mean’.

Shaakuntalam is based on a popular Indian classic play Abhigyan Shakuntalam by Kalidasa, ancient India's greatest poet and playwright. Shakuntala was the wife of King Dushyant and the mother of Emperor Bharata. Dev Mohan has been paired opposite Samantha.

The film hit theatres on April 14 in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. It did not perform too well at the box office.

Asked about the movie, Samantha told ANI, "It's a love story. And love is like a universe in itself. Our cultural heritage is rich. And the story of this film is inspired from one of our oldest classics. Apart from the story, the movie has high-level graphics and special effects."

