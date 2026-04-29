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Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a glimpse into her ‘best birthday’ surrounded by fans: ‘Seeing you all is extremely special’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated her 39th birthday on April 28 with fans, opting for a meaningful meet-and-greet. 

Apr 29, 2026 03:31 pm IST
By Riya Sharma
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Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu rang in her 39th birthday on April 28 in the most heartwarming way, by spending it with the people who have stood by her through every phase of her journey: her fans. Instead of opting for a grand, private celebration, the actor chose to make the day truly meaningful by hosting a special meet-and-greet, turning her birthday into a shared moment of joy and gratitude.

How Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated her birthday with fans

Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated her 39th birthday with fans.

On Wednesday, Samantha took to Instagram and shared a video from her birthday meet-and-greet with fans. The video showed her admirers recording her and singing “Happy Birthday” as she cut a three-tier cake, which featured a caricature of her character from her upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaaram on top. Samantha looked stunning in a yellow suit. The actor was also seen interacting warmly with her fans and said, “today seeing all of you is extremely special for me.”

Samantha will next be seen in an action-packed avatar in her upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaaram. Produced by Raj Nidimoru, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Himank Duvvuru, the film marks her reunion with director Nandini Reddy after their much-loved hit Oh! Baby. Alongside Samantha, the film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth in key roles, with veteran actors Gautami and Manjusha appearing in pivotal parts. Speaking about the project, Samantha said the film explores themes of love, belonging and inner strength.

The teaser of the film has already impressed fans, while the first song, Thassadiya, has become a talking point, with many enjoying its catchy hookstep. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 15, 2026. It also marks her first film after her marriage to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

birthday samantha ruth prabhu
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