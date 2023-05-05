Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares birthday surprise from Citadel set, despite saying no to cake and balloons. See pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wanted a low key birthday with no surprises, cake and certainly no balloons. But the team at Citadel, the project she's currently working on, ignored her wishes and surprised the actor with just that. She took to Instagram to post pics and videos from her past week, including her birthday on April 28. The photos include her being surprised by Citadel directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK at night. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's birthday wish for Anushka Sharma is full of love: 'Very few people radiate goodness like you')

Samantha Ruth Prabhu brought in her 36th birthday on the sets of Citadel.

The actor posted a photo dump from last week and wrote, "The rules were simple.. - no surprises, - no cake, -certainly no f**in balloons, I clearly get what I want. The week that was." In the first few photos, Samantha is dressed in printed night shirt and shorts. She is asked to come in one of the rooms and when she realises they are planning to surprise her, tries to run. However, she is pulled into the room by the Citadel team while Krishna DK is filming the moment on his phone.

The other Citadel crew members also throw confetti at her and the floor is covered with blue balloons. Samantha looks both embarassed and surprised by the ambush. In another photo, she stands in front of three cakes with the Citadel team, including her co-star Varun Dhawan. The rest of the images includes some sky photos, a temple pic, a screenshot of the Gayatri mantra that she was listening to, a video of her being the most popular Indian celebrity on IMDb and a photograph of her sitting in an ice bath.

Actor Malvika Mohanan added red heart emojis to her post while producer Rhea Kapoor sent over belated birthday wishes. She shared, "Happy birthday @samantharuthprabhuoffl soon." One fan commented, "When we tell the “Dont do things list” friends hear it as “to do things list” Sam @samantharuthprabhuoffl." Another added, "Seeing you being happily smiling is more than enough already for me @samantharuthprabhuoffl you deserve this much love all over world and THANKYOU for EXISTING Sammy."

The actor was last seen in the Telugu film Shaakuntalam which did not fare well at the box office. She also has the upcoming film Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda lined up for release this year. Samantha and Varun are headlining the Indian version of Citadel. The US version, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, premiered on Prime Video on April 28.

