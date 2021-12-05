Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares post about letting go and acceptance, two months after split with Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu often shares thoughts on life and words of wisdom shared by her mother. Saturday morning, the actor shared a post about acceptance in life.

She shared a quote by Cheryl Strayed that read, “Most things will be okay, but not everything will be. Sometimes you will put up a good fight and lose. Sometimes you'll hold on really hard and realize there is no choice but to let go. Acceptance is a small, quiet room.”

Samantha shared a quote by Cheryl Strayed on Instagram Stories.

Samantha announced separation with husband Naga Chaitanya in October. The two were married for three years. Soon after, she travelled a lot, including the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand.

Samantha has now been roped in to play the lead role in Hollywood film, Arrangements of Love. BAFTA-winning Welsh director Philip John will helm the project, which is an adaptation of the bestselling 2004 novel of the same title by Indian author Timeri N. Murari, reported Variety.

The film, which will be produced by Sunitha Tati's Indian outfit Guru Films, follows a Welsh-Indian man on his quest to find his estranged father with an impromptu visit to his homeland. Samantha plays a strong-minded and funny force of nature 27-year-old, who runs her own detective agency and becomes part of the search. Her character is touted as a "progressive bisexual Tamil woman, with ultra-traditional parents, who want her to have an arranged marriage."

Excited about the project, Samantha said, "A whole new world opens up for me today as I start my journey with Arrangements of Love, which has such an endearing and personal story. I am excited to work with Philip John, whose projects I have closely followed for many years, being a big fan of Downton Abbey. I am looking forward to collaborating with Sunitha once again and I hope for only more success than we previously had with Oh! Baby. My role is a complex character and it will be both a challenge and an opportunity for me to play it. I cannot wait to get on set."

Samantha was last seen in Raj & DK's show Family Man.

(With ANI inputs)