Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares post about letting go and acceptance, two months after split with Naga Chaitanya
telugu cinema

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares post about letting go and acceptance, two months after split with Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared a post about acceptance in life. She recently announced separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared a post about letting go and acceptance. 
Published on Dec 05, 2021 09:09 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Samantha Ruth Prabhu often shares thoughts on life and words of wisdom shared by her mother. Saturday morning, the actor shared a post about acceptance in life. 

She shared a quote by Cheryl Strayed that read, “Most things will be okay, but not everything will be. Sometimes you will put up a good fight and lose. Sometimes you'll hold on really hard and realize there is no choice but to let go. Acceptance is a small, quiet room.”

Samantha shared a quote by Cheryl Strayed on Instagram Stories. 

Samantha announced separation with husband Naga Chaitanya in October. The two were married for three years. Soon after, she travelled a lot, including the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand. 

Samantha has now been roped in to play the lead role in Hollywood film, Arrangements of Love. BAFTA-winning Welsh director Philip John will helm the project, which is an adaptation of the bestselling 2004 novel of the same title by Indian author Timeri N. Murari, reported Variety.

RELATED STORIES

The film, which will be produced by Sunitha Tati's Indian outfit Guru Films, follows a Welsh-Indian man on his quest to find his estranged father with an impromptu visit to his homeland. Samantha plays a strong-minded and funny force of nature 27-year-old, who runs her own detective agency and becomes part of the search. Her character is touted as a "progressive bisexual Tamil woman, with ultra-traditional parents, who want her to have an arranged marriage."

Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets a compliment from Kangana Ranaut on her latest photoshoot pics

Excited about the project, Samantha said, "A whole new world opens up for me today as I start my journey with Arrangements of Love, which has such an endearing and personal story. I am excited to work with Philip John, whose projects I have closely followed for many years, being a big fan of Downton Abbey. I am looking forward to collaborating with Sunitha once again and I hope for only more success than we previously had with Oh! Baby. My role is a complex character and it will be both a challenge and an opportunity for me to play it. I cannot wait to get on set."

Samantha was last seen in Raj & DK's show Family Man. 

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
samantha akkineni naga chaitanya
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1
Solar Eclipse 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
Cyclone Jawad
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron Covid-19 variant
HTLS 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP