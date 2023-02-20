Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares video as she undergoes training in 8 degrees in Nainital at night, visits ashram

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a video as she did her training in 8 degrees Celsius in Nainital. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Samantha posted a short clip in which she practiced with her team outdoors at night. In the video, Samantha wore peach sportswear and shoes as she tied her hair back. (Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu climbs 600 steps barefoot to seek blessing at Pazhani temple)

The actor had gloves on as her crew taught her several boxing moves. She captioned the post, "My favourite man @yannickben (muscle emoji)." Samantha also geo-tagged the location as Nainital and added '8 degrees (cold face emoji)'.

Samantha also shared a picture of a pilgrimage site. The photo featured a temple surrounded by greenery. She simply added a heart emoji and geo-tagged the location as Neem Kirboli Baba Kaichi Dham. The picture was clicked from a bridge and also featured a building next to the temple.

Last week, Samantha paid a visit to the Palani Murugan temple in Tamil Nadu. Several videos and pictures went viral in which Samantha was seen offering prayers at the temple. Samantha climbed 600 stairs of the temple and lit camphor on every step.

The actor was accompanied by director C Prem Kumar. Samantha, who is currently undergoing treatment for an autoimmune condition called Myositis, kept her mask on during her temple visit.

Samantha is gearing up for the release of her film Shaakuntalam, helmed by Gunasekhar. The film is scheduled to release in April in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil. The mythological romantic drama also stars Dev Mohan.

Shaakuntalam is based on Kalidasa's work. It is the story of Shakuntala and her courtship with King Dushyant, and the curse of rishi Durvasa which made Dushyant forget his love for the 'apsara'-like Shakuntala.

She also has the upcoming romantic film Khusi opposite actor Vijay Deverakonda. Fans will also see Samantha in the action thriller web series Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan. Samantha was recently seen in the sci-fi thriller film Yashoda which received positive responses from the audience.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.