Samantha Ruth Prabhu climbs 600 steps barefoot to seek blessing at Pazhani temple, lights camphor on her way

telugu cinema
Published on Feb 14, 2023 04:12 PM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently visited the Pazhani temple, ahead of Shaakuntalam release. She sought blessings and clicked photos with some fans.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Telugu film Shaakuntalam, took out time to visit the Pazhani temple in Tamil Nadu. Pictures and videos from her visit have surfaced on social media. She climbed 600 steps barefoot and lit camphor on every step as part of a ritual to reach the temple top. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam release postponed

Samantha was joined by director Prem Kumar, with whom she worked on the Telugu film Jaanu, on the trip. For the temple visit, Samantha wore a simple salwar suit. She also sported a black face mask. In pictures, she was accompanied by Prem Kumar along with her staff.

In a video clip, she can be seen lighting a camphor on every step as she was climbing to the top of the temple. Police were also seen in the video managing the crowd at the temple.

Meanwhile, the makers of Shaakuntalam recently confirmed that the film will now hit screens worldwide on April 14. It was originally supposed to release in cinemas this week. In Shaakuntalam, Samantha plays the central character Shakuntala, daughter of Menaka and Viswamithra.

The film, produced and directed by Gunasekhar, will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. This project marks Samantha’s maiden collaboration with Gunasekhar.

The trailer of Shaakuntalam was released in January. Speaking at the event, an emotional Samantha said her love for cinema hasn’t changed amid all the recent life struggles. She said she gathered all her courage to attend the event.

In her speech, Samantha spoke about her rare auto-immune disease called Myositis which she has been diagnosed with since last November. “No matter how many struggles I face in life, one thing won’t change. That’s how much I love cinema and cinema loves me back. I strongly believe that this love will grow manifold with Shaakuntalam,” she said.

Samantha was last seen on screen in Telugu action-thriller Yashoda. In the film, Samantha played a surrogate mother who can do anything to protect her child. The film turned out to be a hit at the box office and grossed around 40 crore during its theatrical run.

