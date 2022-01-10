Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about ‘pain, suffering, lows’ behind the glamour: ‘Sought help from friends and counsellors’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, at a recent event, stressed the importance of seeking help for mental health issues. She said that there is pressure to show a ‘perfect’ life on social media but ‘no one’s life is perfect’.

At an event to launch the Psychiatry At Your Doorstep initiative of Roshini Trust and Datla Foundation on Saturday, Samantha said, “We live in an increasingly stressful world where there is so much focus, whether it is on social media, on portraying perfect lives. It is becoming more difficult to speak about our weaknesses, our pain, our anxiety because there is so much focus… Being very active on social media, I noticed the stress on portraying perfect lives. No one’s life is perfect, trust me.”

“I think it is time for people like us, people like me most definitely, to speak about not just the glitz and glamour but also the pain, the suffering, the lows. It is normal for all of us to go through that, it is too normal to talk about it and it is normal to ask for help,” she added.

Samantha cited her own example and said that talking to others helped her overcome a ‘difficult time’ in her life. “I have gone through a difficult time in my life and asked for help. I have sought help from my friends and counsellors and that has made a huge difference in my life. If I am sitting here today, strong and ready for the next part of my life, it is not just because I was strong but it is because many people around me helped me to be strong,” she said.

In October last year, Samantha announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya after being married for almost four years. She later slammed rumours of her affairs and abortions, vowing not to be broken by the personal attacks.

