Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about pay parity, wants people to pay her willingly: 'I shouldn't have to beg for it'

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has opened up about pay parity in the film industry. In a new interview, Samantha said that people should pay her willingly and she 'shouldn't have to beg for it'. Samantha also said that for a woman in the industry, 'it's not just enough to stretch your capabilities to your limits'. (Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu responds to Twitter user who asked her to ‘date someone’)

Samantha made her film debut with Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 followed by Baana Kaathadi, Moscowin Kavery, and Brindavanam in the same year. She also starred in Eega, Attarintiki Daredi, Manam, Kaththi, Thanga Magan, Mahanati, Majili, and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal among others.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Samantha said, "I am fighting hard, not directly...it's not like I am fighting to be paid equally, I want it to be a byproduct of the hard work and success. People should just come and say, 'Yes, we want to pay you this much'. I shouldn't have to beg for it. I believe that comes with an incredible amount of hard work."

She also added, "When I put up this quote in my bio which says, 'Whatever your capabilities, you must stretch them to the limit and a little beyond' and when you are a woman in this industry, it's not just enough to stretch your capabilities to your limits but then you need that a little more. There's stress on a 'little more' because it's just that much harder."

Samantha was last seen in the Telugu film Yashoda (2022) directed by Hari–Harish. It also stars Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Murali Sharma. Fans will see Samantha next in Shaakuntalam, scheduled to release on April 14. Directed by Gunasekhar, the mythological romantic drama also stars Dev Mohan in the lead role. It will release in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Samantha also has Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda, which will hit the screens on September 1. The Telugu-language family entertainer is helmed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. She also has the Indian adaptation of the international series Citadel in the pipeline alongside Varun Dhawan. The action-packed series has been created by Raj and DK.

