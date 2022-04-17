Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has 2 Naga Chaitanya-related tattoo, wishes she never got any: 'Never ever, ever'

Of the millions of people who get tattoos inked on their bodies every year, there are always a few who end up regretting it a few years down the line. Such is the situation of Telugu actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu as well. She took to Instagram on Sunday for an Ask Me Anything session with her fans and talked about tattoos. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to person saying they 'wanna reproduce' her: 'Should have googled that first?')

A fan asked her, “Some tattoo ideas you'd love to try some day.” Samantha posted a video in reply on her Instagram Stories and said with clear, strong words, “You know the one thing I'd tell my younger self is never ever get a tattoo. Never. Never ever. Ever, get a tattoo.” She was smiling throughout the video.

Samantha has three tattoos. One is the YMC tattoo on her back. These are the initials of her first movie, Ye Maaya Chesave. The film released in 2010 and also starred her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. The third tattoo is on the right side of her ribs, the word Chay written in cursive. Chay is the nickname of Naga Chaitanya. The third tattoo is on her right wrist. It is a symbol of two upward arrows. Chay has a similar tattoo on his right wrist as well.

The Chay tattoo.

The wrist tattoo.

Naga Chaitanya's wrist tattoo.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya split up last year after almost four years of marriage. “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support,” Samantha wrote in her divorce announcement post in October.

Samantha will be seen next in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She also has an international project in the lineup. Naga Chaitanya will have a special role in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. He recently announced his next untitled movie with Venkat Prabhu.

