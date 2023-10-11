Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ‘Chay’ tattoo missing in new pics, fans wonder if she finally got it removed

Samantha, who recently appeared in the movie Khushi, shared a picture of herself in a pink saree on Instagram, striking stunning poses. She looked incredibly beautiful in the photo but more than her great looks, the disappearance of the tattoo on her ribs intrigued her fans. (Also read: There is no chance of a patch up between Naga Chaitanya and Samantha, confirms source)

Where's the tattoo?

Is it makeup or has Samantha Ruth Prabhu removed her Chay tattoo.

That tattoo was the word 'Chay' (short for Chaitanya). Even after her divorce with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha has shared photos that always showed the tattoo. However, in the recent photo, it's conspicuously absent. This has sparked discussions among fans whether she had the tattoo removed or just concealed it with make up.

A fan asked in the comments section, “Where is the Tattoo??? Pic is astonishing.” Another shared emojis and wrote, “Where is the tattoo.”

When was it last spotted?

Back in 2019, when she was with Chaitanya, Samantha got the tattoo made on the right side of her ribcage. The word 'Chay' was clearly visible in cursive font. While she might have got it removed recently, it was still there at the premiere show of Citadel in London, which she attended in April.

'Never ever get tattoos'

Notably, Samantha hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram some months ago. One fan asked if she regretted getting the tattoo, to which she subtly hinted that it might have been better not to get one in the first place. A fan asked her, “Some tattoo ideas you'd love to try some day.” Samantha posted a video in reply on her Instagram Stories and said with clear, strong words, “You know the one thing I'd tell my younger self is never ever get a tattoo. Never. Never ever. Ever, get a tattoo.” She was smiling throughout the video.

Her other inks

Samantha has three tattoos. One is the YMC tattoo on her back. These are the initials of her first movie, Ye Maaya Chesave. The film released in 2010 and also starred Naga Chaitanya. The second is her Chay tatoo. The third tattoo is on her right wrist. It is a symbol of two upward arrows. Chay has a similar tattoo on his right wrist as well.

On the professional front, after the failure of movies like Yashoda, Shakuntalam, and Khushi, Samantha has taken a short break from films. However, she will soon be seen in the web series Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan, directed by Raj & DK.

