Samantha Ruth Prabhu's intimate baby shower photos melt hearts as she and Raj Nidimoru prepare for parenthood. See pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to begin a new chapter as she prepares to welcome her first child. The actor recently celebrated the occasion with an intimate baby shower alongside her husband, Raj Nidimoru, surrounded by their closest family members. While the ceremony was kept away from the public eye, pictures from the celebration have now made their way online.

An intimate celebration with loved ones

Samantha Ruth Prabhu at her baby shower with husband Raj Nidimoru.

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The baby shower was a private affair attended only by close family and loved ones. Samantha looked graceful in a maroon ethnic outfit with delicate gold detailing, keeping her look understated with minimal jewellery and fresh, natural makeup. Raj matched her in a maroon silk kurta paired with white bottoms.

The couple's coordinated outfits and joyful smiles perfectly reflected the happiness of this special moment as they get ready to welcome their little one. They were all smiles in the photos and were wearing small garlands.

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{{^usCountry}} It has been a life-changing year for Samantha and Raj. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony at Coimbatore's Isha Yoga Center in December 2025, keeping the celebrations simple and centred around their shared spiritual beliefs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It has been a life-changing year for Samantha and Raj. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony at Coimbatore's Isha Yoga Center in December 2025, keeping the celebrations simple and centred around their shared spiritual beliefs. {{/usCountry}}

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A few months later, Samantha gave fans another reason to celebrate when she announced her pregnancy during the success event of Maa Inti Bangaaram.

Success on the work front

Samantha's professional journey has been just as rewarding as her personal one. Her latest film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, directed by B.V. Nandini Reddy, turned out to be a major box office success, earning over ₹100 crore worldwide. With that, it became the first female-led Telugu film to cross the milestone.

The film holds even greater significance for Samantha and Raj, who backed the project as producers. Also starring Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth Manchale, Maa Inti Bangaaram started streaming on JioHotstar from July 17.

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What lies ahead

While Samantha is currently focused on this new chapter in her personal life, her return to the screen is already something fans are eagerly waiting for. Once she wraps up her maternity break, she is expected to reunite with the team for the sequel to Maa Inti Bangaaram. There will be a sequel as well, which Raj himself confirmed at the success meet of the film. Speaking about her maternity break with Hindustan Times recently, she had said, “I am not putting that pressure on myself, and like I’ve always said, I’m not running any race and I’m not pressed for time. I will see how it goes.”

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Before that, audiences will also get to see her in the upcoming web series Rakt Brahmānd: The Bloody Kingdom, where she shares screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ali Fazal.