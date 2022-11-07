Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda co-star Unni Mukandan on her ill health: ‘She was very professional, never revealed...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has started the promotions of her upcoming film, Yashoda. The actor recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with Myositis. Now her co-star Unni Mukandan has talked about his experience of working with Samantha and how professional and dedicated she is. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows up for Yashoda promotion despite ill health

Samantha plays a surrogate mother and also has some power-packed action sequences in Yashoda. Malayalam actor Unni Mukandan plays a doctor and the trailer also hints at a romantic angle between the two.

It has now come to light that Samantha didn't inform anyone about her health condition and and didn't let the ailment hamper her work. Commenting on the same, Unni said, "I didn't know it while shooting. Samantha was very professional. She never revealed that she was fighting such a disease. I felt sad after seeing Samantha's post. She'll fight with myositis and come back in good health."

Talking about his experience about shooting with Samantha, he said, "Samantha is a very dedicated and hard working actress. She has prepared a lot for her role which include the fights, action and emotional scenes. She interacts well with other artistes on set. We discussed ideas on the improvisation of action in a scene."

Yashoda is Samantha's first Hindi theatrical release. It will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Mounted on a large scale with a lavish budget, the producers had roped in acclaimed Hollywood action director Yannick Ben to choreograph the action sequences.

Besides Samantha, Yashoda also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma. Directed by Hari and Harish, the film is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies and is set to release on November 11.

