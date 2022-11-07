Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows up for Yashoda promotion despite ill health: 'No matter how s****y things are...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared new pictures of herself as she geared up to promote her upcoming film, Yashoda. The actor said she has taken inspiration from filmmaker Raj Nidimoru of Raj and DK duo to show up for work no matter what. The actor had recently shared about being diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis, which causes muscles to become weak, tired and painful. Also read: Yashoda trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays a surrogate mother who’d do anything to protect her child. Watch

The actor is seen posing in a black outfit paired with glasses. She doesn't smile for the camera as she poses on a couch. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Samantha wrote, “Like my good friend @raj.nidimoru says, no matter what the day is like and how shitty things are, his motto is to Shower, Shave, Show up!! I borrowed it for a day. For #yashodathemovie promotions .. see you on the 11th.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared pictures of her look for the promotions of Yashoda on Monday.

Samantha recently left her fans and friends worried as she shared about her health condition along with a picture of herself with a drip at a hospital. She was responding to fans who loved the trailer of Yashoda. She wrote, “Your response to the Yashodha trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me.”

Talking about suffering from myositis, she wrote, “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery... This Too Shall Pass.”

Samantha plays a surrogate mother in Yashoda. The suspense thriller is written and directed by filmmaker duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan. It will released in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam on November 11.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON