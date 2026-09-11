Sandeep Reddy Vanga's brother challenges reviewers to kill Prabhas' Spirit after Romanchakam disappointment

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s brother, Pranay Reddy Vanga of Bhadrakali Pictures, recently produced a film titled Romanchakam. The film was released on September 3 and received lukewarm reviews. While discussing it on a YouTube channel, he challenged reviewers to kill his brother’s upcoming film, Spirit, as they supposedly did with his film.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s brother challenges reviewers

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit will star Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in lead roles.

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On Tag Telugu, Pranay called reviewing an ‘easy job’ given how ‘90% movies’ or ‘9 out of 10 movies’ that release fail and are ‘easy to review’. “If you get into production, you understand how hard the director works to execute what’s written. The kind of problems that arise in production,” he said.

When the host claimed that reviewers don’t think on those lines and say they want to ‘kill’ a movie, Pranay pointed out that there’s ‘no end’ to this discussion, and there’s nothing much he can do. He also stated that movies that receive bad reviews sometimes perform well at the box office and vice versa, as the audience gives the final verdict.

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{{^usCountry}} Pranay then claimed, “Idi chinna cinema kabatti deeni mida pedda, kodi guddu mida eekalu peekutunattu edo chestunaru. Valu nizamga cheyyadalsukunte, Spirit vastundi kada, chuskundam. Spirit lo chuddam. (Because this is a small film, they plucked feathers from a chicken egg. If they’re really capable of doing something, let’s see when Spirit releases. We will see when it releases).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pranay then claimed, “Idi chinna cinema kabatti deeni mida pedda, kodi guddu mida eekalu peekutunattu edo chestunaru. Valu nizamga cheyyadalsukunte, Spirit vastundi kada, chuskundam. Spirit lo chuddam. (Because this is a small film, they plucked feathers from a chicken egg. If they’re really capable of doing something, let’s see when Spirit releases. We will see when it releases).” {{/usCountry}}

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When the host asked him whether he was throwing down a challenge, he agreed, saying they were ‘confident’ about the film’s outcome.

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About Spirit and Romanchakam

Romanchakam is directed by Venu Gopal Reddy and stars Sumanth Prabhas and Ananthika Sanilkumar in lead roles, with Upendra Limaye and others in supporting roles. According to the trade website Sacnilk, the film has collected ₹9.72 crore gross worldwide since its release. The film received lukewarm reviews from critics upon its release. It tells the story of a young man who founded a dating app falling in love.

Spirit is directed by Sandeep and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Pranay, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga. The film stars Prabhas, Triptii Dimri, Vivek Oberoi, Kanchana and Aishwarya Desai. Prakash Raj was initially supposed to star in it, but it’s unknown who replaced him. South Korean star Don Lee was also rumoured to be in the film, but Pranay recently dispelled those rumours. Spirit is scheduled to release on March 5, 2027. Not much is known about the film, except that Prabhas plays a cop who ends up in jail under certain circumstances.