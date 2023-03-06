Sania Mirza’s bash: Mahesh Babu poses for selfie with AR Rahman, twins in black with Namrata Shirodkar. See pics

Actor Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar on Sunday attended tennis star Sania Mirza’s farewell bash. Sania threw a grand party as she bid adieu to her illustrious tennis career and the bash was buzzing with the presence of several celebrities including the likes of AR Rahman among others. Mahesh Babu and his wife made a major splash with their presence at the party. (Also Read | Rana Daggubatti was 'shocked' when a Mumbai friend addressed Mahesh Babu as Namrata's husband)

On Sunday, Sania Mirza played her farewell tennis match at Hyderabad’s Lal Bahadur Stadium where she also played the first match of her career. Mahesh Babu took to Instagram to share a picture from Sania’s bash and congratulated her on the long journey. “What a journey! So so proud of you! @mirzasaniar,” Mahesh wrote.

In the pictures, Mahesh wore a black sweatshirt paired with khaki pants. Namrata Shirodkar was seen in an all-black outfit. Sania also opted for a black dress. All of them smiled and posed for the camera with their friends.

AR Rahman took to Twitter and shared selfies with Mahesh Babu and Sania from the party. He tagged both of them in the caption. Sharing his photo with the music maestro, Mahesh captioned the post, "Clicked by the legend himself!! Always a pleasure meeting you sir @arrahman." AR Rahman responded, "Lovely catching up with you Mahesh garu."

Currently, Mahesh is filming for his next yet-untitled Telugu project with filmmaker Trivikram. Mahesh’s film with Trivikram marks his reunion with the filmmaker for the third time after movies such as Athadu and Khaleja. Pooja Hegde has been signed as the co-star. In the film, Mahesh will be seen sporting a new look featuring stubble and long hair. The look has got his fans really excited about the film.

A few months ago, Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram to share the picture of Mahesh in a completely new avatar which got his fans wondering if it is for his next film with filmmaker Trivikram. Some fans compared the look to Keanu Reeves in John Wick.

Mahesh will next team up with filmmaker SS Rajamouli for an Indiana Jones-style globe-trotting action adventure. The film, which will have a story by Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad, will be predominantly shot in the forests of Africa. Rajamouli’s film is expected to go on the floors later this year or early next year.

