Secunderabad girl, Chennai Love Story actor Sri Gouri Priya is thrilled to be in Tollywood: ‘Stars aligned for me’

Sri Gouri Priya is one of those rare female actors in Tollywood to hail from the Telugu states and speak the language. She might have played a girl from Tamil Nadu in her recent release, Chennai Love Story, but Gouri is a Secunderabadi through and through. “It feels like a full circle moment, you know,” she tells Hindustan Times in an interview. “I grew up watching Telugu films, so to be in this industry is a dream come true.”

From Secunderabad to Tollywood

Sri Gouri Priya plays the lead in the Telugu film Chennai Love Story.

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“I was born and brought up in Secunderabad,” says Gouri, adding, “I used to watch a lot of films in theatres because I am a film buff. So, I grew up watching Telugu films, listening to the music. And then, someday, all the stars and the universe kind of aligned for me, I guess. Somehow, magically, I found myself in the Telugu film industry. It’s a very special feeling, and I am grateful for it.”

While she might credit her stars for her footing in Tollywood, the actor is aware of how many Telugu girls vie for the chance. “A lot of people are trying to be a small part of this industry, and by God’s grace, I have been able to make a place for myself. After Chennai Love Story’s release, I feel like people have owned me. They treat me like their own, like someone from their home, like a sister or a friend,” explains Gouri.

Saying yes to Chennai Love Story

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{{^usCountry}} Gouri has starred in films such as Mail, Writer Padmabhushan and MAD before this, but the actor gained newfound recognition with Chennai Love Story. “When I heard the script, my only thought was that if I don’t say yes, it’ll be the biggest mistake of my life. Our director, Ravi Namburi, and producer-cum-writer Sai Rajesh wrote great points we don’t usually bring up in love stories. As a young artist trying to find her place, I felt great responsibility towards essaying Nivi,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gouri has starred in films such as Mail, Writer Padmabhushan and MAD before this, but the actor gained newfound recognition with Chennai Love Story. “When I heard the script, my only thought was that if I don’t say yes, it’ll be the biggest mistake of my life. Our director, Ravi Namburi, and producer-cum-writer Sai Rajesh wrote great points we don’t usually bring up in love stories. As a young artist trying to find her place, I felt great responsibility towards essaying Nivi,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

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In the film, she plays an alcoholic going through heartbreak, a role that required nuance in her performance. “Kudos to the makers of the film for having faith in me. Because it’s not easy to believe and think, she can pull off this challenging role,” she says, adding, “I took their help to get into my character; there was great synergy on set. I was able to achieve what I did with the help of the cast and crew. After the film’s release, I feel like I earned a certain amount of respect,” says Gouri earnestly.

The actor says the most heartwarming part has been the feedback she has received about her role. “A lot of people sent me messages saying, I see myself in her, and things like that. That’s when I felt, okay, I’ve done something right somewhere to get all this love. She’s someone who feels love in the purest form, you could say. And everybody has been talking about the graveyard scene, which was physically and emotionally difficult to perform.”

Chennai Love Story’s OTT release

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Chennai Love Story, which also stars Kiran Abbavaram, began streaming on SonyLIV in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi from August 21. “This film had a lot of repeat audience when it ran in theatres. People were watching it multiple times and texting me about it. With love stories, you never know how the audience will perceive them, right? But they resonated with the emotion, and it has become a comfort film of sorts. I’m sure they’ll love watching it again,” says Gouri.

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As for those who haven’t watched it yet, the actor hopes they’ll be moved by it. “It gives you a warm feeling inside, while also making you sad. It’s an everything, everywhere, all at once kind of a situation. So, I think it’s going to be a beautiful watch. With a different set of audiences catching it on OTT, I look forward to seeing the discussion about the film, the story, and the performances. It’s like a second release for us,” she rounds off.