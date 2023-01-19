Vajrakaya actor Shubra Aiyappa marries Vishal Sivappa in 150-year-old ancestral home in Coorg. See pics

Actor and model Shubra Aiyappa, who has worked in Telugu and Kannada films, married Bangalore-based businessman Vishal Sivappa in an intimate ceremony on Thursday. The wedding took place at Vishal’s 150-year-old ancestral home. Shubra took to Instagram and announced her wedding with pictures. Also read: I don’t want to stop learning, I will remain a student forever, says Shubra

The photos feature Shubra and Vishal during the wedding ceremony, surrounded by their loved ones. On D-day, Shubra wore a beige saree with a matching blouse. Vishal complimented her in an all-white look. While one of the photos captures Vishal putting vermillion (sindoor) on Shubra, the last one has them looking at each other adorably.

“Vishal and I got married in the presence of our loved ones in 'Doddamane'. This is his ancestral home of over 150 years. We felt the love of this joyous occasion in this magical place with our beautiful near and dear ones,” Shubra posted.

Several celebrities took to the comments section to congratulate the couple. Actor Samyuktha Hegde wrote, “Congratulations Subhuuu." Mahat Raghavendra added, “Congratulations guys! Wishing you both love success & happiness. Happy married life.” ”Congratulations love," commented Shanvi Srivastava.

Shubra and Vishal got engaged last January. They celebrated the occasion by going on a romantic holiday to the Maldives. Upon returning from her engagement holiday, Shubra had said in an interview with Times of India that Vishal went above and beyond to make their entire trip magical.

“All I knew was that I was going to the Maldives for a trip. All I knew was that we had a dinner reservation. I wore my favourite outfit, thankfully. He had set up this place on a private beach with candles and a gazebo, where he went down on his knees and asked me if I would marry him. It was beautifully curated and it was an emotional moment for both of us," she was quoted in the report.

Shubra and Vishal met at a friend’s party a few years ago. However, they didn’t start dating until they were properly introduced to each other by a cousin.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Shubra awaits the release of the Kannada film, Ramana Avatara. She made her acting debut in 2014 with the Telugu film Prathinidhi. Some of her best films include Sagaptham and Vajrakaya.

