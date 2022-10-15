I don’t want to stop learning, I will remain a student forever, says Shubra

Actor Shubra Aiyappa believes that life is all about learning and there’s still a lot left for her to learn. The model-actor, on the occasion of World Students’ Day today, revisits her journey — from being a newcomer in the industry to now — and proudly says that she hasn’t stopped learning. “I was a curious kid and I continue to be one. I don’t want to stop learning. I am an eager person, who’s constantly learning. There’s so much left to learn in life and I will remain a student forever.”

The actor goes on to talk about the people who have inspired her at different stages of life. “I started my journey as a model with fashion designer Prasad Bidappa. He got me into this industry of modelling and entertainment. He is among the first few people who helped me understand the industry,” Aiyappa says.

Talking about her initial days in the industry and people who helped her, she adds, “I moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in modelling and like every other Bengaluru girl, my Hindi wasn’t the best. Out there, it’s a deal breaker, to not have a strong command over Hindi to be able to do commercials, etc. My Hindi teacher, Mr Rakesh, got me through that challenge. I was away from home and he became like a father figure to me.”

Ask about a role model that the 35-year-old would never stop learning from, and she says, “My mother. She’s been there for me for more than 20 years and she is, by far, the most hardworking person I’ve known. She keeps telling me how one must worship their work, and these are things that are ingrained in me. She carries the same enthusiasm even in her 60’s.”

The actor, who will next be seen in Thimayya & Thimayya, marked her acting debut in Sandalwood with Vajrakaya (2015), where she was seen collaborating with actor Shiva Rajkumar and director Harsha. She believes that they were the first ones to take her under their wings and teach her about the workings of the film industry. “But I can’t thank just one person. Every single person plays their own role. It’s how you play a different role in every movie, people have their roles to play and become mentors in different ways at varying paths in one’s life,” Aiyappa concludes.

