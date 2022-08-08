Sita Ramam box office day 3 collection: Dulquer Salmaan’s film mints half a million in US on opening weekend

Actor Dulquer Salmaan’s Telugu period romantic drama Sita Ramam, which had a slow start at the domestic box office on release day but picked up well from the second day, managed to rock the ticket window in the US as it grossed half a million in its opening weekend. In India, the Hanu Raghavapudi directorial grossed around ₹10 crore from its opening weekend. As per trade sources, the film registered a slow start at the box office but picked up momentum due to extremely positive word-of-mouth and response. (Also Read | Sita Ramam review: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur's romance drama is a sensitive depiction of Indo-Pak conflict)

Sita Ramam features Dulquer in the role of a lieutenant officer in the Indian Army. The story is set against the Kashmir backdrop of the 1960s. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna and Sumanth. It was dubbed and released in Tamil and Malayalam as well.

The US distributor of the film released a poster which confirmed that the film has minted over half a million. The tweet read, "#SitaRamam is a Half-million dollar baby in USA now. Timeless Blockbuster in Every sense with huge applause from Movie lovers."

Trade analyst Trinath said the film had a slow start at the box office on Friday. However, he confirmed that it picked up steam after a terrific response on the second day. “After a slow start on the first day, Sita Ramam showed tremendous increase in footfalls due to excellent word-of-mouth. In India, in its opening weekend, the film grossed around ₹10 crore,” Trinath said.

Dulquer’s performance in the film has been received very well from all quarters. At the trailer launch of the film, Dulquer said that he accepted the movie at a juncture in his career where he decided he won’t do any love stories. “When Hanu sir brought this story, everything about it felt so timeless and epic. I told myself I’ll do one last love story. One for the ages. It’s been the most beautiful experience. I got to see places in India I’ve never seen in my life,” he said.

