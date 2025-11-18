South Indian cinema's beloved mother Tulasi retires from acting after 58 year career, wants to dedicate life to Sai Baba

Actor Tulasi, a former child actor who is now famous for playing mother in Telugu and Tamil cinema, announced her retirement on Instagram. The actor made several posts to announce that she’s stepping away from films. This will mark the end of her 58-year-long career, which she began when she was just three months old. Actor Tulasi is famous for her mother roles in Telugu and Tamil cinema. She was a child actor before that.

Tulasi announces retirement from films

Tulasi posted a picture of Sai Baba’s feet on her Instagram, writing, “Gaurd and guide me and my son Sai!! oh deva oh Sainadha.” She then posted a quote that read: “Trust your intuition. You don’t need to explain or justify your feelings to anyone, just trust your own inner guidance, it knows best.”

The post that followed it announced her retirement with it reading: “Happy retirement! Here’s to enjoying every minute of your newfound freedom and adventures.” Explaining why she’s retiring from cinema, she captioned it, “In continuation of my shirdi darshan this december 31’ i’wish myself a happy retirement will continue my journey in peace with SAINADHA. Thanking all for helping me learn life SAIRAM.”

Tulasi turned off the comments to her post while making the surprising announcement.

Tulasi’s 58-year-long career

Tulasi, born on June 20, 1967, made her debut in Telugu cinema at the tender age of three months. Savitri, her mother’s friend, requested that they allow her to place the baby in a cradle for a song in the film Bharya. As a child actor, Tulasi gained fame for her roles in films such as Seetamalakshmi (1978), Sankarabharanam (1979), and Mudda Mandaram (1981).

When Tulasi turned 28, she decided to quit films after marrying Kannada director Sivamani. They have one son, Sai Tarun. She only worked occasionally as a voice actor, including for Mani Ratnam’s films. In 2003, she returned to cinema by playing a mother in the Kannada film Excuse Me and became sought after for such roles.

Over the years, Tulasi has become notable for playing the mother in films such as Mr Perfect, Iddarammayilatho, and Dear Comrade, in addition to shows like Oka Chinna Family Story.